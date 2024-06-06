The Centre’s decision to ban onion exports, aimed at reducing domestic prices, backfired politically and the disregard for onion farmers’ demands, cost the BJP-led alliance dearly in the State in the recent polls.

In Nashik, Maharashtra’s onion-growing heartland, the discontent among onion farmers led to the defeat of Union Minister of State Bharati Pawar in the Dindori constituency and BJP alliance candidate Hemant Godse in Nashik. Onion farmers also played a crucial role in toppling BJP alliance candidates in 11 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the onion farmers in Nashik had launched a ‘rath yatra’ to bring attention to their plight ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as they were disappointed with the elected members from the State for not raising the issue of the export ban in Parliament and failing to voice farmers’ concerns.

Political crop

The outcry from onion growers grew louder during the polls , highlighting the severe challenges they face as a result of the export ban. Many farmers were pushed to the brink of financial ruin due to the ban. Maharashtra, particularly regions like Nashik, Dindori, Dhule, Shirdi, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Solapur and Dharashiv, relies heavily on onion cultivation. Notably, the BJP-led alliance candidates faced defeat in all these constituencies.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged that the anger of onion farmers had significantly contributed to the BJP’s loss in the elections.

Bharat Dighole, President of the Maharashtra State Onion Producer Farmer Organisation, had warned before the polls that onion farmers across the State would express their dissatisfaction with the policymakers during the elections.

“The government turned a blind eye to onion farmers , and we bore the brunt of their policies. We united to voice our anger through the ballot,” said Eknath Patil, a farmer. He added that the farmers’ unity would empower them to assert their demands, ensuring that no political party would dare ignore them again.

