News

How to apply for Covid ex-gratia in Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 12, 2021

The applicants need to obtain an ODCD through Mee-Sevas by submitting the details of the deceased

The Telangana government has issued guidelines for obtaining the ‘Official Document for Covid-19 Death’ and getting the ₹50,000 exgratia for the death of a kin due to the infectious disease.

A district-level Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee (CDAC) will be set up with the District Collector as its Chairman and District Medical and Health Officer (Member-Convener) and Superintendent of District Headquarter Hospital (Member).

The applicants need to obtain an ODCD through Mee-Sevas (e-governance centres) by submitting the details of the deceased, including the death certificate.

They need to upload Covid-19 positive test report, if available. If it is not available, they can upload the medical certificate of the cause of death (MCCD), indicating that the death occurred was due to the Covid-19 infection.

“If they don’t have the two certificates, the applicant can upload other investigative reports or any other document to establish that the death occurred due to Covid-19,” a government order said.

Published on November 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Telangana
death
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like