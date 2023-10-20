Laptop and hardware-maker HP said on Friday said it has appointed Ipsita Dasgupta as the Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of HP’s India market. He will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company’s strategy and profit and loss (P&L) in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

She joins HP on October 30, reporting to David McQuarrie, HP’s Chief Commercial Officer, said HP India.

Dasgupta joins HP from Apple, where she most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services based at Apple headquarters, leading Global Synergy Marketing, External Partnership Marketing, Consumer Insights, and Market and Competitive Intelligence for Apple’s subscription services.

“India is a key growth area for HP, and I’m thrilled to welcome Ipsita to continue driving our traction and momentum in this dynamic market. With expertise across various industries, we have great confidence in her ability to hit the ground running and lead our business through the next phase of growth,” David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer, said.

Dasgupta is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of strategic business expertise to her new role at HP, with 24 years of international operating experience across various industries. She has invested more than half of her career leading P&Ls across multiple industries and the other half leading Marketing, Strategy and Growth functions for global multinationals (both B2B and B2C), with regional and global responsibilities, the company said.

Prior to Apple, she held a variety of executive positions, including President of Corporate Strategy and Incubated Business at Star India, A Walt Disney Company; and Chief Commercial Officer for the South Asia and Greater China at General Electric Company.

Dasgupta holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Columbia University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.