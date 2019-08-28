HRD Ministry launches school education portal ‘Shagun’

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Wednesday announced the launch of Shagun portal in a bid to enhance the accessibility of information relating to schools and to ensure a holistic approach to transform the education sector.

“Websites of 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 600 Navodaya Vidyalayas, 18,000 other CBSE affiliated schools, 30 SCERTs and 19,000 organisations affiliated with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) are integrated with Shagun,” said HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Report-cards of 15 lakh schools all over the country will be available on the portal. The portal seeks to connect around 92 lakh teachers and 26 crore students, he added.

The website will also provide information on schools nearby, and navigable vis-a-vis aerial distance between schools so as to help policy-makers in taking informed decisions.