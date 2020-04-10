HRD Ministry tries crowd sourcing to improve online education

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday launched a week-long Bharat Padhe Online campaign for crowd sourcing of ideas to improve the online education ecosystem of India.

Crowd sourcing ideas

“This campaign aims to invite all the best brains in India to share suggestions/solutions directly with the HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms,” said Pokhriyal.

Students who are currently studying in schools or higher educational institutions are the ones engaging with the existing digital platforms—offering various courses — on a daily basis.

They can share what is lacking in the existing online platforms and how we can make them more engaging, he added.

These ideas can be shared on gmail and twitter up to April 16.