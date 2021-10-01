HSBC, Bajaj Housing Finance reduce home loan rates

HSBC India on Friday announced that it has reduced its home loan interest rates by 10 basis points from 6.55 per cent to 6.45 per cent per annum.

“This offer will be applicable for Balance Transfer Home Loans,” it said, adding that the special rate will be effective from October 1 to December 31. It is available across all loan amounts, and the bank has also waived off the processing fee for these loans, it added.

Bajaj Housing Finance also announced it has revised its home loan interest rate to 6.7 per cent per annum from 6.75 per cent per annum for salaried and professional applicants.

“Eligible applicants can transfer the balance amount on their home loan to Bajaj Housing Finance and avail the reduced interest rate,” it said.

The Home Loan Balance Transfer product comes with a top-up loan facility, where an applicant has the option to avail a sizeable top-up loan of ₹1 crore or more depending on eligibility.