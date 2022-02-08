Huge opportunity in BFSI, retail space, says LatentView Analytics

LatentView Analytics is seeing a huge growth opportunity in the banking and financial services (BFSI) and retail sectors.

"The overall the technology industry itself is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 18-20 per cent. Within the technology native sectors, we are underpenetrated in BFSI and retail sectors but they present fantastic opportunity," Rajan Sethuraman, Chief Executive Officer, LatentView Analytics, said during the Q3 earnings press conference.

"In fact, BFSI is the largest spender from a sector perspective on data analytics. Given the big spurt that we are seeing in the fintech space, many of the traditional banks and insurance companies have been accelerating their digital transformation initiatives. So, we see a lot of prospects and we have been doubling down on building out our BFSI and retail practice," he added.

Sethuraman added that the company has been investing in building sales and business development capacity at front end and also on tools accelerators and solutions on the back end capability. Currently, technology contributes 58 per cent of the company's growth.

In terms of geography, the US contributes 95 per cent of the revenue while Europe accounts for 3 per cent and rest of the world contributes 2 per cent of company's revenue.

"From a geographical standpoint, we are focussing on Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is a very small market with less than $2 million in revenue, we believe it is one area which has got lot of potential. We intend to replicate this in Asia pacific as well where we see a lot of momentum, especially in the BFSI vertical. We see good opportunity in Singapore and Australia so we are looing to double down on build on those geographies," he added.

The company reported a total revenue of ₹113 crore in Q3, as against ₹82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. It also recorded a 112 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹49.93 crore (₹22.45 crore).