Huge turnout at peace march led by Howrah police; no social distancing followed

Mumbai, May 4

The Howrah Police on Sunday has called for a peace march at Tikiapara locality of Howrah, Kolkata, that led to people thronging the area without maintaining social distancing protocols, NDTV reported.

The peace march took place to remember the April 28 incident, when a mob attacked the police after they tried to disperse the crowd that had gathered on Tikiapaa lane. Two policemen were severely injured, while thirteen people have been arrested for the attack on the police.

Sources cited in the NDTV report said even the police were taken aback by the size of the turnout. The photos clearly show that social distancing was impossible under the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Howrah is placed under the red-zone for Covid-19.

West Bengal is already under a strict lockdown as the state witnessed people flouting the restrictions on several occasions. The Home Ministry has written letters to the Mamata Banerjee government, alerting it to the scenario being reported by intelligence agencies to the Centre, as per media reports.