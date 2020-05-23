‘Hunar Haat’ to restart from September 2020 with the theme -Local to Global

‘Hunar Haat’ a platform for artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country to showcase their art and craft, will restart from September 2020 with the theme of “Local to Global”.

“It has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than five lakh Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last five years, have become popular among the people,” said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister for Minority Affairs.

Hunar Haat provides market and opportunity to master artisans and craftsmen from remote areas of the country, has become a credible brand of rare exquisite indigenous handmade products, he added.

In the coming days, Hunar Haat will be organised in Chandigarh, Delhi, Prayagraj, Bhopal, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru to name a few.

“This time, people will also be able to buy Hunar Haat products digital and online also. Union Minority Affairs Ministry has started process to register these artisans and their indigenous products on “GeM” (Government e Marketplace),” Naqvi said.

There will be a special “Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi” pavilion to create health awareness among the people with the theme of “Say no to panic, yes to precautions”.

“Social distancing, hygiene, sanitisation and use of masks will be ensured at the Hunar Haat,” said Naqvi.

By utilising the time during nationwide lockdown; artisans and craftsmen have prepared their rare indigenous exquisite products at large scale and will bring them for display and sale in next Hunar Haat, he added.