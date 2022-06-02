Hungarian maker Keeway launches two scooters, opens 50th dealership

Hungarian two-wheeler maker Keeway, a sister concern of Benelli India, has launched two new scooters on the occasion of the inauguration of its 50 th dealership with sales, services and spares facility in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The new launches, retro-inspired Sixties 300i classic scooter and maxi scooter Vieste 300 with chiselled European looks, come with an introductory ex-showroom price starting at ₹3,03,000, a company spokesperson said. The products have received good response with a ‘healthy number’ of pre-bookings secured already.

To launch eight products

The SIXTIES 300i is equipped with a single-cylinder, four-stroke liquid-cooled 278cc engine that produces a maximum power output of 18.7HP at 6500 rpm and a maximum torque of 22Nm at 6000 rpm with 120/70-12 tyres and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. The Vieste 300’s compact bodywork encases 278cc liquid-cooled four-stroke engine that produces a maximum power output of 18.7HP at 6500 rpm and a maximum torque of 22Nm at 6000 rpm.

Founded in 1999 in Hungary, Keeway plans to introduce in the Indian market eight products across four categories by the end of 2022, the spokesperson said. It hopes two products each in the categories of high-end scooters, muscular cruisers, sport motorcycles, and retro-street motorcycles, will help cater to a wide range of customers. Keeway will also extend the two-year unlimited KMS warranty as a standard offering.

Hassle-free service

Meanwhile, the new 2,500-sq ft showroom is situated at Marikar Automobiles and Services, NH 66 Bypass, Chackai, here. It will showcase Benelli’s BS6 range of superbikes as well as Keeway and its two new scooters. The 3S showroom will also showcase merchandise and accessories, the spokesperson said.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli-Keeway India, said the company’s customer service philosophy of providing robust sales support and hassle-free service is in line with the principles of the dealer partner in Thiruvananthapuram, Marikar Automobiles and Services. “Benelli-Keeway professionals are trained as per global standards and guidelines. The Sixties 300i and Vieste 300 have unmatched ergonomics, superior functionality, innovative technology and uncompromised quality,” Jhabakh added. Zulfiquar Marikar, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Keeway, Thiruvananthapuram, promised a platform for customers to ‘experience Italian passion and Hungarian flair and explore the spirit of riding and freedom.’