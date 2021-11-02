Huzurabad bypoll: Eatala Rajender takes early lead

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Eatala Rajender has taken an early lead in the bypoll to Huzurabad Assembly seat in Telangana.

At the end of the fourth round of counting, the BJP candidate leads with 1,695 votes over his rival Gellu Srinivasa Yadav (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) by securing 17,839 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Eatala from the TRS after he was ousted from the Cabinet. The former Health Minister was ousted, following allegations of land grab by his family.

After quitting the TRS, Eatala joined the BJP and contesting again to get re-elected from the Constituency.

The TRS took the bypoll seriously and in order to defeat his former Cabinet colleague, TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has deputed Finance Minister T Harish Rao and a few other Ministers to the Constituency for the campaign.

Keen on winning the seat, the Chief Minister has launched the pilot of the ambitious ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme, which seeks to give a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to each of the Dalit families.

The Constituency has over 60,000 Dalit voters.