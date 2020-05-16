Hyderabad Airport facilitates 8th Vande Bharat evacuation flight

Hyderabad International Airport has handled its 8th Vande Bharat Evacuation flight today.

This is part of the Government’s effort to airlift the stranded Indian Citizens under its Vande Bharat Mission during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Air India flight from Newark, via Delhi landed at Hyderabad Airport today with 121 passengers. All arriving passengers were serviced through the fully sanitised International Arrivals of the Main Passenger Terminal of GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, the Hyderabad International Airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitized and fumigated. The airport has enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

All passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew was screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials as per the directives of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare prior to Immigration formalities.

As per Government’s norm the passengers were taken for mandatory 14 day quarantine at the designated locations in the city.

As of May 16, the Airport has handled eight Vande Bharat evacuation flights receiving over 1200 Indian nationals stranded in USA, Kuwait, UAE, UK, Manila, Kuala Lampur, etc. It also handled 12 departure evacuation flights serving close to 1000 foreign nationals.