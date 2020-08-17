Hyderabad airport resumes direct connection with UK

GMR led Hyderabad International Airport is set to re-connect with London Heathrow from today under the air transport bubble and part of the Government initiative with other countries to re-start the international air connectivity.

This gives a big boost to the air travel, which is now showing signs of recovery amidst the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Re-starting this connection between Hyderabad and London, the first flight of British Airways (BA 276), a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took off today with passengers from Hyderabad Airport to Heathrow, London at around 7.50 am.

All passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of the airport.

The UK-based airlines British Airways would be operating four times weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to London as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and all passengers will have to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

A GMR spokesperson said: “The resumption of this connection between Hyderabad and London will help restore vital economic and social links between Telangana and UK, enabling much needed movement of people and goods.”