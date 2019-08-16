Hyderabad CAI EXPO 2019 showcases best of innovations, new product line up

The Business Line-CAI EXPO (Construction, Architecture and Interior Expo) 2019, the construction and design event has attracted over 65 companies and services providers to participate. The three-day event is happening at Hitex Exhibition Centre during August 16-18.

The event, which saw the convergence of companies from construction, design and products segment among other areas related to buildings, construction materials and interiors, is being hosted by IAds & Events Group across various cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Goa, was kick started today from Hyderabad.

Inaugurating the event, Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Housing, Telangana, said, “The construction industry is a very crucial driver of the economy. Apart from being a revenue generator and an employer for millions, it paves way for a number of industries. The Expo hosted by The Hindu BusinessLine is timely as it provides insights into new and innovative products.”

The top official overseeing the Telangana housing sector and taking up innovative projects interacted with a number of participants at the Expo to explore how some of these products may be considered in future projects.

Going round the stalls along with T Krishna Prasad, DGP and Chairman, Road Safety Authority, she sought insights into some of the innovative products such as husk and saw dust based construction material, lighting options, both domestic and outdoor and launched a Farm Robot on the occasion.

The event is powered by K-Lite Industries, which is showcasing a wide range of its lighting products. among other major industry participants are JSW Cement, Chettinad Cements, KOEL Green, Hindware and Symphony.

On display are various products, including kitchen fittings, furniture, solar heaters and lighting systems and also present were bankers. Executives from various companies displaying their products were willing to answer all the queries of the visitors.

R Chalapathi Rao, National President Elect, Naredco; Mir Nasir Ali, MD, MAK Projects; M Venkateshwarlu, President, Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Anirudh Gupta, Chairman, BAI; Nagesh Vishwanatham, President of HMA were among other guests of honour who participated in the inaugural function.

Several associations and federations partnered to promote their products and be associated with the Event. These include, All India Bricks and Tiles Manufacturers Federation, ISLE, RMCMA, GAR, IASE, FKCCI, KASSIA, IETO, Builders Association, Credai, Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India, Hyderabad Management association, National Academy of Construction, Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Telangana Developers Association, Treda, AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and The Institute of Engineers.

Most of the products on display by various companies show a general trend towards eco-friendly technologies and sustainability. The general theme gets well aligned to the growing Green Building concept, finding favour among consumers.

The 7th edition of the annual event enables the participants to showcase the best creations, discover innovative products and services while providing a platform to interact and share new ideas.