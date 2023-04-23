Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru, which house top-tier IT, tech and start-up industry players, have emerged as the most “promising locations” with intent to hire apprentices in Q4 (January-Mar 2023). The three cities witnessed an increase in apprenticeship engagement compared with the previous half year HY (Jul-December 2022), according to TeamLease Apprenticeship Outlook Report.

The report indicated that nearly 83 per cent of employers in Hyderabad are likely to increase the engagement of apprentices, 82 per cent in Delhi and 80 per cent in Bengaluru. Chennai with 81 per cent and Mumbai at 77 per cent were close behind in hiring intent, showing immense potential.

From a pan India perspective, 79 per cent of employers exhibited the intent to increase their apprentice intake in Q4 2022 (January–March 2023) vis-à-vis 77 per cent employers in calendar year H2 2022.

Positive trajectory

Overall, while metro cities lead in terms of recruitment intent, non-metro cities including Coimbatore, Nagpur, Pune and Ahmedabad also witnessed a positive trajectory, the report said.

A notable uptick in apprentices’ involvement was observed in crucial industries like engineering and industrial followed by electrical and electronics and BFSI, it said.

“Under the Apprentices Act, 1961, an organisation can engage 2.5 per cent to 15 per cent of the total manpower strength. However, this can prove to be a limitation when it comes to the strengthening of youth skill training, hindering employers to build a competent skill force beyond the cap. While the roll out of direct benefit transfer for apprenticeship promotion scheme, attractive stipend support from government and massive investment of over ₹3,000 crore for skill development initiatives will catalyse India’s youth employment and skillsets, to meet the growing skill demand, organisations will have to invest in building a huge talent pipeline to stay ahead in the game,” Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta, Business Head, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said in the statement.