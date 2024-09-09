Aspirants who were earlier going to neighbouring States like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh can now study handloom technology locally. Telangana, Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) here on Monday.

The Institute will provide advanced training and education in handloom techniques. The State Government has decided to name the newly established IIHT after Konda Laxman Bapuji, a veteran freedom fighter who fought for the Statehood of Telangana

Speaking at the occasion, Reddy said that an appeal to the Centre to establish IIHT in Telangana has come true. “The Center responded positively to the Telangana government’s request and approved the establishment of the institute. Government directed the authorities to start work for the Handloom Technology Institute this year itself,” he said.

Skill University has already been opened to impart skill training to the students in the Telangana State and necessary steps will be taken to set up the IIHT campus in the Skill University next year, he added.

Telangana Government has already released ₹290 crore dues to weavers. Reddy further said that “63 lakh Self Help Groups members are registered in the State. The State government has decided to distribute two sarees to each group member every year free of cost. Instructions have already been given to the authorities to come out with good design and quality of sarees.

The State Government will waive ₹30 crore handloom loans taken by the weavers, he said.

The State Government has also decided to give the order to manufacture of 1.30 crore sarees to the weavers annually. Officials are instructed to prepare an action plan for the conduct of elections to co-operative Unions ( Samakya Sanghalu).