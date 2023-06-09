Hyderabad, June 9

Over 200 exhibitors are showcasing their jewellery at the 15th edition of the Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl Gem Fair (HJF) which began here on Friday. The three-day event is being organised by Informa Markets.

“Over one lakh jewellery designs are on display. Over 8,000 traders and others from the jewellery industry ecosystem are attending the exhibition,” an HJF spokesperson said here in a statement on Friday.

The expo is being jointly organised in association with the Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association (HJMA), the Telangana Bullion Gems Jewellers’ Federation (TBJA), and the India Bullion And Jewellers’ Association (IBJA).