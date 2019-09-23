News

Hyderabad: India SME Forum to hold seminar on 'Accelerating Business Using Technology' on September 28

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 23, 2019 Published on September 23, 2019

India SME Forum, a think tank of small and medium businesses, will host a seminar on 'Accelerating Business Using Technology' here on September 28.

The seminar will expose the SMEs to technology tools that can increase productivity, reduce costs and lower risks. It will also allow SME representatives to interact with mentors in different areas of specialisation.

Brand and marketing guru Prahalad Kakkar, Cherian Kuruvila of Intel, Crux Management Services Chief Executive Officer Hema Jain would address the gathering.

