With a view to propelling Hyderabad into the list of Top-10 global cities by 2050, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has called for Request for proposals (RFPs )from eligible ‘consultants of international repute’ to help it prepare an Economic Development Plan.

The plan will be a comprehensive document that will form the basis for the future economy of Hyderabad, considering the baseline economic situation, and the State Government’s vision, targets, and priorities.

The successful bidder will assess the present situation and prepare a short-, mid-term and long-term plans. One of the key mandates for the bidder is to forecast the future employment size and population size of the region by 2050.

“It will focus on economic development, investment appetite reflected through State Investment initiatives and MoUs with various entrepreneurs, the potential for the development of local sectors and infrastructure requirements,” the 61-page RFP document released by the HMDA said.

“The plan will also indicate potential locations of economic activities such as industrial clusters,

mixed-use clusters, information technology and IT-enabled services clusters, pharma clusters, electronic industries, bio-tech, and industries,” it said.

The consultant should be able to give a plan of action for the identification and promotion of new growth centres, and implementation of strategic projects.

The HMDA is responsible for the planned development of the State capital region and surrounding urban and sub-urban areas. This includes 12 Municipalities and 849 villages.

The fact that over 54 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) comes from the HMDA region shows its importance in Telangana’s economy.

The last date for submitting the responses is September 26, 2023.

Future-proofing the city

“Rapid growth of population and economic growth in the city have been accompanied by urban sprawl, inadequate urban service delivery, rising flood risk, encroachment of water bodies, congestion, and limited access to public spaces,” the document noted.

“To respond to these challenges, the State Government is undertaking numerous actions to address these deficiencies, these efforts are inadequate and they need to be intensified and fast-tracked,” it said.

