Hyderabad to host 24th conference on e-Governance

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
During the pandemic, digital tools and solutions came in handy, it helped people to interact with the government and its various departments and vice versa. And so in a post pandemic world, elements of these are going to stay, allowing the government-to-citizen transactions continue unhindered.
In a bid to discuss various challenges and opportunities for governance in the post-pandemic world, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will organise the 24th conference on e-Governance (NceG) on January 7 and 8 in Hyderabad at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Madhapur.
The conference will be inaugurated by Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Science and Technology and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions). K T Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, will preside.
The national awards for e-Governance 2021 will be presented under six categories during the event.
The conference would discuss universalisation of public services; patformisation; emerging technologies; ease of living through technology interventions for good governance; and government process re-engineering and citizen’s participation in government processes.
“There would also be breakout sessions on the themes --Unicorns of 2021: Demonstrating power of innovation; Digital excellence at district level; and Seamless end-to-end service delivery without human interference,” a statement said.
Delegates from 28 States, nine Union Territories and representatives from academic institutions, research institutes and IT industry would take part.
