As part of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is organising the second in-person meeting of DEWG in Hyderabad from April 17-19, 2023.

The first day of the second meeting of DEWG will begin with an inaugural address by Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Chauhan, and Union Minister of State of Social Justice & Empowerment, A Narayanaswamy.

The side events will focus primarily on digital connectivity and will comprise three panel discussions on the thematic areas namely, High Speed Mobile Broadband and its impacts on lives, society and industry’, ‘Digital Inclusion: Connecting the Unconnected’, and ‘Sustainable, Green Digital Infrastructure: Challenges and Opportunities’.

Global experts will share their experience in emerging & telecom technologies and on technology-led inclusive development.

On the second and third day of the meetings, G20 Members, invited guest countries and International Organisations will have extensive discussions on actionable deliverables in priority areas namely ‘Digital Public Infrastructure’, ‘Cybersecurity’ and ‘Digital Skilling’.

The delegates will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad to gain first-hand knowledge of India’s expertise in emerging digital and telecom technologies viz. 5G-i, 6G, Internet of Things (IoT) and use cases pertaining to the welfare of citizens.

A workshop titled ‘Multi-stakeholder Consultation for Mutual Recognition of Digital Skills’ will also be held on April 18 according to a release.