Hyderabad to host two-day meet on ‘Women in Agriculture’

Hyderabad will host a two-day meet on ‘Women in Agriculture’ beginning March 6. The State-level meet will discuss the problems faced by women in rural areas, particularly in the agricultural sector.

“Women play a key role in agriculture. From crop planning to sowing and from harvest to post harvest, they participate at every stage. It is time we identify the problems being faced by them and address them,” said Aribandi Prasada Rao, Vice-President of the Telangana Rythu Sangham.

Experts from various fields related to the rural economy will present their papers at the two-day conference. Representatives from academic institutions, farmers’ unions and scientists will also take part in the deliberations.