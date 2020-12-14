Hydro World - a one-stop solution for water-related issues

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Water, though a central and scarce resource, be it for drinking or utility purpose, has always been taken for granted. “While there are stores dealing with tiles, paint, sanitary and hardware products, there is no concept store for water,” said P Karthik, founder and Managing Director of Hydro World.
Claiming Hydro World as the “first water-based Experience Studio”, he said “this would be a one-point solution for all water-related equipment, household and infrastructure developer requirements.”
The studio was inaugurated at Veerappampalayam on Perundurai Road in Erode.
Clarifying that it is not a store dealing with water purifiers, geysers or water pumps, Karthik said “water is used for utility purpose and drinking. Invariably, we do not pay much heed to reduce limescale when water is drawn from the overhead tank; or water pressure when all bathroom taps are opened at the same time, Softner for good bathing experience or heat pump. At Hydro World, we help people select the water equipment as per their requirement across segments – project developers, hospital management, hotel builders, apartments and villa promoters including industrial civil engineers.
“The products include pressure pump (for enhancing water flow), softner, heat pump, heater, alkaline water, hydrogen water, bacteria-free water, rainwater harvesting device, anti-scaling device water machines and tools.”
“We deal with 8+ brands including Indian and MNC products; have exclusive distribution rights across the State for 5 brands such as KYK India Generation 2, Bradford white, KalyxX and Vordosch among others. Most water utility products are chosen by architects and builders. The users have no chance to experience the utility value. This store would enrich the user – be it for drinking or utility, to taste and check all the parameters (pH value).”
Hydro World is all set to expand its network. “We are planning to set up 10 stores before the end of 2021. The first four – at Coimbatore, Tirupur, Madurai and Karur would become operational by May. And in a span of 3 years, we intend to expand the network to 100 stores,” he said
