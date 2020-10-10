Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t stop Covid-19; high dose of favipiravir is more effective, says study

A new experiment carried out by virologists from the KU Leuven Rega Institute in Belgium showed that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, that is also being given to Covid-19 patients, does not limit the virus multiplication in hamsters.

Their examination also showed that a high dose of the anti-flu drug favipiravir, by contrast, has an antiviral effect in the hamsters.

The team published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The researchers were working on the two aspects of the pandemic: searching for a vaccine to stop the infection and testing the existing drugs to see their efficacy against SARS-CoV-2.

Experiments on hamsters

For this, the researchers carried a series of experiments on hamsters. They chose hamsters as the virus replicates faster in rodents. Moreover, hamsters develop a lung pathology similar to mild Covid-19 in humans. This is not the case with other rodents like mice.

For this study, the team of researchers gave the hamsters either hydroxychloroquine or favipiravir — a broad-spectrum antiviral drug used in Japan to treat influenza — for four to five days. They tested several doses of favipiravir.

Four days after infection or exposure to virus, the researchers measured how much of the virus was present in the hamsters.

Hydroxychloroquine

Treatment with hydroxychloroquine had no impact: the virus levels did not decrease and the hamsters were still infectious.

Joana Rocha-Pereira, one of the study authors, explained: “Despite the lack of clear evidence in animal models or clinical studies, many Covid-19 patients have already been treated with hydroxychloroquine.”

She added: “Based on these results and the results of other teams, we advise against further exploring the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment against Covid-19.”

Favipiravir

However, a high dose of favipiravir had a potent effect on hamsters. A low dose of the drug did not produce the same outcome.

The researchers further cautioned that general preventive use of favipiravir is probably not an option because it is not known whether long-term use, especially at a high dose, has side effects.