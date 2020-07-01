Hyundai Motor India records sale of 21,320 units in June

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday reported sales of 21,320 units in the domestic market in June as compared with 42,007 units in the same month last year.

Including exports, the company registered cumulative sales of 26,820 units for the month of June, it said in a statement.

“...Hyundai Motor India is committed to support the country’s objective of reviving the economy at the earliest. Our newly launched products like all-new Creta, Verna, all-new Aura as well as traditionally strong brands like Elite i20, Venue, Santro and Grand i10 Nios have been receiving an encouraging customer response,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL, said.