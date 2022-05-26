Hyundai to invest Rs 1,400 cr on setting up Proving Ground

Automobile major Hyundai is to invest Rs 1,400 crore to set up a Proving Ground. The company will also take part in the Mobility Valley project created by the Telangana Government.

The announcement was made after Hyundai President and Chief Information Officer, Young Cho Chi, held discussions with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao at Davos on Thursday.

A ‘proving ground’ includes tracks, a vehicle dynamics area, a vehicle handling course, a paved hill road, and several specially designed surface roads to simulate a variety of driving conditions. “Hyundai’s investment will give a boost to the new Mobility Valley in the State. It will pave the way for investments from other players. We will provide all the help that the company might require,” K T Rama Rao said in a statement.

Tuberculosis test kits

Sweden-headquartered EMPE Diagnostics is to set up a global production facility for tuberculosis diagnostic kits in Hyderabad

The company would set up a global production facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad with a capacity to produce 2 million Tuberculosis (TB) diagnostic kits a month. The company will invest Rs 25 crore at its Hyderabad facility.

“EMPE Diagnostics is conducting clinical evaluations in at least five countries for their TB diagnostic kits. The products to be produced in Hyderabad will be sold globally,” a Telangana Industries Ministry statement said.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Pavan Asalapuram, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of EMPE Diagnostics, and K T Rama Rao on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

GMM Pfaudler to expand operatins

Meanwhile, GMM Pfaudler has announced expansion of its glass-line equipment manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of $3.7 million. It has so far invested $6.3 million in the State.