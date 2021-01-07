I-T conducts surveys at Swiggy, Flipkart’s Instakart

The Income Tax Department is conducting a survey at Flipkart Group's company Instakart and food delivery app Swiggy in connection with an alleged input tax credit connected to an external vendor, sources said on Thursday.

Confirming the development, a Flipkart spokesperson said, "The official from the Income-tax department has contacted us. We are providing them with all the required information and are extending our full co-operation. We believe we are in full compliance with all applicable tax and legal requirements."