I-T Dept attaches ₹1,000 cr assets allegedly linked to Ajit Pawar

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Income Tax Department has attached assets worth ₹1,000 crore allegedly linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his family members as part of an ongoing investigation into the Minister’s financial dealings.
The assets have been seized under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988. This includes land in different parts of the country, a sugar factory, a residential property in South Delhi, an office in Mumbai’s upmarket area and a resort in Goa.
While there was no official statement from the tax department, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted that the assets include sugar factory at Jarandeshwar estimated to be worth ₹600 crore, a South Delhi flat for ₹20 crore, Nirmal office of Parth Pawar for ₹25 crore and a Goa Resort “Nilaya” worth ₹250 crore.
“These properties are owned by Ajit Pawar’s son, his wife, his mother, his sister and son-in-law,” Somaiya claimed.
This comes days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches which are underway in Mumbai and Pune at the residence of Pawar’s cousin Jagdish Kadam.
The ED had said that the searches are in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud.
Pawar had dismissed all allegations against him.
“The State agencies have already probed and found nothing…now, let the Central agencies probe further if they wish to… I have no free time like some people to keep on uselessly lodging complaints with these agencies in a bid to launch further probes,” Pawar had said last week.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...