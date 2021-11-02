I-T Dept attaches ₹1,000 cr assets allegedly linked to Ajit Pawar

The Income Tax Department has attached assets worth ₹1,000 crore allegedly linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his family members as part of an ongoing investigation into the Minister’s financial dealings.

The assets have been seized under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988. This includes land in different parts of the country, a sugar factory, a residential property in South Delhi, an office in Mumbai’s upmarket area and a resort in Goa.

While there was no official statement from the tax department, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted that the assets include sugar factory at Jarandeshwar estimated to be worth ₹600 crore, a South Delhi flat for ₹20 crore, Nirmal office of Parth Pawar for ₹25 crore and a Goa Resort “Nilaya” worth ₹250 crore.

“These properties are owned by Ajit Pawar’s son, his wife, his mother, his sister and son-in-law,” Somaiya claimed.

This comes days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches which are underway in Mumbai and Pune at the residence of Pawar’s cousin Jagdish Kadam.

The ED had said that the searches are in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank fraud.

Pawar denies allegations

Pawar had dismissed all allegations against him.

“The State agencies have already probed and found nothing…now, let the Central agencies probe further if they wish to… I have no free time like some people to keep on uselessly lodging complaints with these agencies in a bid to launch further probes,” Pawar had said last week.