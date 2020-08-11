I-T dept raids premises of Chinese entities

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Income Tax department, on Tuesday, said that it had mounted search action on premises of Chinese entities, unearthing incriminating documents on hawala transactions and evidence of money laundering.
“Based on the credible information that few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates were involved in money laundering and hawala transactions through series of shell entities, a search action was mounted at various premises of these Chinese entities, their close confederates and couple of bank employees,” an official release said.
Search action revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than ₹1,000 crores over the period, the release added.
A subsidiary of Chinese company and its related concerns have taken over ₹100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening businesses of retail showrooms in India.
Further, incriminating documents in respect of hawala transactions and laundering of money with active involvement of bank employees and Chartered Accountants were found.
“Evidences of foreign hawala transactions involving Hongkong and US dollars have also been unearthed. Further investigations are under progress,” the release added.
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...