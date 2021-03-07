I-T Dept searches TN-based bullion trader, jewellery retailer

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Income Tax Department has carried out searches against two Chennai-based groups, one of which is a leading bullion trader in Tamil Nadu and the other, one of the biggest jewellery retailers in South India.
The search operation was carried out on Thursday at 27 premises located in Chennai, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Thrissur, Nellore, Jaipur and Indore, an official release said.
I-T Department cracks down on evaders ignoring calls, messages
According to the release, the searches at the premises of the bullion trader revealed that there were unaccounted cash sales; bogus cash credits from its branches; cash credits in dummy accounts in the guise of advance for purchases; unexplained cash deposits during the demonetisation period; bogus outstanding sundry creditors and huge unexplained stock variations.
The searches at the premises of the jewellery retailer revealed that the taxpayer received and repaid cash loans from local financiers; had given cash loans to builders and made cash investments in real estate properties; made unaccounted gold bullion purchases; claimed wrongful bad debts; inflated wastages in conversion of old gold to fine gold and jewellery making, etc, the release added.
India loses $10.3 billion a year due to tax abuse by MNCs, evasion by individuals: Report
The searches, so far, have resulted in the detection of undisclosed income of more than ₹1,000 crore. Unaccounted cash of ₹1.2 crore has been seized so far, the release added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...