I-T refunds worth ₹5,649 cr issued during April 1-19

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 21, 2021

Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, the government has already given its indication for faster processing of refund to give some comfort to individual and businesses facing tight liquidity   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Of this, personal income tax refunds worth ₹3,073 crore were issued in 7.23 lakh cases

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over ₹5,649 crore to 7.39 lakh taxpayers during April 1-19, 2021-22.

Of this, personal income tax refunds worth ₹3,073 crore were issued in 7.23 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹2,577 crore were issued to 15,206 taxpayers.

“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹5,649 crore to more than 7.39 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 19th April, 2021,” the I-T department tweeted.

In the previous fiscal year which ended on March 31, 2021, the department had issued ₹2.62 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers.

The refund issued in last financial year is 43.2 per cent higher than ₹1.83 lakh crore issued in 2019-20.

Published on April 21, 2021

income tax
