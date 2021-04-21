I-T refunds worth ₹5,649 cr issued during April 1-19

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over ₹5,649 crore to 7.39 lakh taxpayers during April 1-19, 2021-22.

Of this, personal income tax refunds worth ₹3,073 crore were issued in 7.23 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹2,577 crore were issued to 15,206 taxpayers.

“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹5,649 crore to more than 7.39 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 19th April, 2021,” the I-T department tweeted.

In the previous fiscal year which ended on March 31, 2021, the department had issued ₹2.62 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers.

The refund issued in last financial year is 43.2 per cent higher than ₹1.83 lakh crore issued in 2019-20.