Unaccounted cash of around ₹80 crore seized during income tax searches

The Income Tax department conducted searches across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as part of election surveillance, leading to unaccounted cash seizure and detection of unaccounted income of around ₹80 crore.
Searches were held on March 16 in five premises in Chennai belonging to five entities who, in addition to their regular business, are also acting as cash handlers. The action resulted in seizure of ₹5.32 crore of cash.
In a separate development, the IT Department carried out search and seizure operations on March 17 on a business group engaged in yarn trading and supply of PPE kits, bags and baby care kits to various State governments. The searches were conducted in eight premises at Tirupur, Dharapuram and Chennai, says a release.
The searches revealed that the group is engaged in the practice of suppressing profit by inflating purchases and other expenses. The unaccounted income so generated is utilised for making investments in land and expansion of business.
The search has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹11.50 crore and total unaccounted income detected so far is ₹80 crore. Further investigations are in progress.
Seizure of large unaccounted cash will reduce the possibility of its utilisation for electoral purposes and will aid the objective of free and fair poll in Tamil Nadu.
The Income Tax department has stepped up its monitoring and is closely watching cash movement during the ensuing Assembly elections, the release added.
