General Anil Chauhan assumed office as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday and assured "to fulfil the expectations from the three defence forces".

General Chauhan, who took over as the CDS, more than nine months after General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash, occupies the senior most commanding military post at a time when the tri-services of Army, Navy and Airforce is at a transformational cusp — not just waiting for theaterisation but to oversee challenges and opportunities emerging out of Atmanirbhar Bharat push in the defence sector, modernisation drive and Agnipath scheme of temporary recruitment of constabulary.

Beyond this, global uncertainity remains high due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, stand off with China at northern borders, and jostling for ensuring peace and a just order in the Indo Pacific region.

Fulfilling expectations

In a brief interaction with media ahead of joining office in the morning, General Chauhan said. “I’m proud to be assuming the responsibility of the highest rank in the Indian Armed Forces. I will try to fulfill the expectations from the three defence forces as the Chief of Defence Staff.

Chauhan, 61, also stated that the security challenges nation is facing will be dealt jointly by the services.

A former Eastern Army Commander, General Chauhan will also be the Principal Military Advisor to the defence minister on all tri-service matters and act as Secretary of Department of Military Affairs too. He will also be Permanent Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), said the defence ministry in a statement.

Fallen heroes

General Chauhan paid homage to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. He also inspected the Tri-Service Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, in the presence of Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade and other senior officers of the Armed Forces.

Lt Gen Chauhan retired on May 31 and later took over as military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) from Lt General VG Khandare who was shifted to take over as military advisor in defence ministry. He is from the 11 Gorkha Rifles.

