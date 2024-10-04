The roaring sound of the LCA Tejas (the pride of indigenous power), Rafale (game changer), Sukhoi 30 MKI (the flanker that rules the sky), Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and Mig 29 pierced the ears of Chennaities who had gathered in large numbers on the Marina Beach to witness the final rehearsal of the dazzling air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Marking the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, the air show will be held on October 6 from 11 am to 1 pm.

On Friday, thousands were enthralled with IAF pilots displaying professionalism, speed, precision and might manoeuvering the magnificent machines that roared over the city’s grey sky. Every twist and turn was met with applause from the spectators.

Unmindful of the scorching heat, people of all ages — from infants to elders — thronged Marina Beach to witness the fourth and final rehearsal of the aerial spectacle. The shore was packed with people right from the Light House to Anna Memorial. Many in the nearby vicinity climbed terraces and water tanks to get a better view of the show.

The show started at a slow pace with helicopters leading the way, followed by Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40, vintage beauty Harvard Trainer HT-291.Then came the fighter jets — Rafale, an extremely manoueverable fighter jet capable of handling high gravitational loads; Tejas, a single engine, 4.5 generation delta with multirole combat aircraft; Sukhoi 30 MKI, an all weather aircraft; and MIg 29, a twin engine fighter aircraft.

The IAF final rehearsal over the Marina beach on Friday, as they get ready for the show in Chennai on Sunday | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

It was a breath-taking sight when a fighter jet ascended almost vertically towards the sky and make a vertiginous descend, before taking a run parallel to the ground, flying low.

For nearly two hours, the public kept looking up the sky to witness the spectacle. They were at awe witnessing the dazzling aerobatic demonstration of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, which was established in 1996 and now the ambassador of the IAF. The team performed various formations. The team operated on Hawk Mk 132 aircraft and showcased several breathtaking and intricate aerial manoeuvres including loops, roles and synchronised formations.

The Akash Ganga team, India’s premier military parachute display team, displayed excItIng free-fall at speeds close to 200 kmph and landing on the sands of Marina. The IAF also displayed various helicopters, including Chetak - a single engine, light utility helicopter developed by French aircraft company Sud Aviation. The Sarang helicopter team also made several formations

The show ended with a series of fly-pasts by various fighter jets passing through the Marina Beach at a blistering speed.

A total of 72 aircraft, including fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters, participated in the rehearsal. They originated from Sulur, Thanjavur, Tambaram, Arakkonam and Bengaluru; converging over the East Coast as teams came towards Marina for the air show.

In Chennai, the air show of this scale is happening after 21 years. The Indian Air Force Day is usually held in Delhi. But for the last two years, for the public to know the prowess of the IAF, the show is being held in different cities. Last year it was held in Prayagraj and the previous year in Chandigarh

This is the third time the IAF Day air show is being held outside Delhi and the first time in South India, over the skies of Chennai Marina Beach, says a Tamil Nadu government hand out.

Inheriting the proud legacy of professionalism, perseverance and passion curated by the predecessors, the IAF in the last nine decades has significantly upgraded its capabilities in air combat, reconnaissance, air mobility and space domain, which allows the nation to project power beyond its borders. Thanks to modernisation and Aatmanirbhar in the last few years, the IAF has today become a formidable global aerospace power and become the 4th largest Air Force in the world.

The air show was not only to display the IAF’s capabilities but also a way to woo youngsters to join the Force. “It was a spectacular show. I would also aim to become an Air Force pilot,” said Giridhar, a first year college student and an NCC student.

In the blistering heat, vendors selling water and cool drinks had a field day. Sellers of sundal and murukku made quick bucks at the show. Traffic along Chennai’s marine drive, which runs along the beach, moved agonizingly slow, as vehicle occupants deliberately slowed down to drink in the delightful sights overhead. But nobody seemed to mind the slow vehicular movement--that evident from the complete lack of honking.

One major request of the spectators was to have water cans kept at various points.

The IAF aims at making it a Limca Book of Record with the participation of about 15 lakh people on Sunday