IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil resigns

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

Says fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, IAS Sasikanth Senthil, has tendered his resignation from Service (IAS) citing personal reasons.

A letter by Senthil, which was posted on the official WhatsApp group of the Karnataka Information Department’s Dakshina Kannada office, said: “At this juncture, it is important for me to clarify that this decision is purely a personal one.”

However, his letter said: “I have taken this decision as I feel that it is unethical for me to continue as a civil servant in the government when the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner. I also feel strongly that the coming days will present extremely difficult challenges to the basic fabric of our nation and that I would be better off outside the IAS to continue with my work at making life better for all. It simply cannot be business as usual anymore.”

Senthil clarified that the resignation is in no way connected to anyone or any event in his current profile as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district.

“I must mention that people and the public representatives of Dakshina Kannada district have been extremely kind to me and I owe an apology to them for discontinuing the job vested on me midway,” he added.

