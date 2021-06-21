IATA agents seek facelift for Kerala tourism industry

IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI) has proposed a facelift for the tourism industry with a tagline “Lets Revive Kerala Tourism”. Offering its willingness to revive the tourism initiatives in the State, IAAI said catastrophic floods, Nipah virus, and the rampant spread of coronavirus have shattered the sector and left thousands of employees in peril.

IAAI's tourism experts committee and its new initiative "Air Passengers Right Forum" will jointly work on a proposal for submission to the State Government for the requirement of a multi-transportation system in the State for reviving travel and tourism industry.

Govt’s move hailed

Hailing the State government decision to form a Welfare Board for employees working in the tourism industry, Biji Eapen, national president, IAAI said the move in this regard would boost the restoration of travel and tourism. “This initiative shows a new level of responsibility and leadership quality from the State Government towards the travel and tourism industry, an unorganized sector and constitutes 10 per cent of Kerala's GDP and contributes around 23.5 per cent to the total employment in the State,” he said.

The formation of a Welfare Board for travel and tourism industry employees was one of the essential demands submitted by IAAI to the Chief Minister and Tourism Minster last month, he said.

IAAI's proposal encompasses an aerial connectivity project based on the UDAN regional connectivity scheme under the National Civil Aviation Policy of 2017, within the purview and framework of DGCA, conducive to Kerala's local requirements and market conditions. And coordinated networking of regional airports and new airstrips to cater to smaller aircraft, seaplane, and helicopter services to provide last-minute connectivity for all tourist destinations in the State and extend to other south Indian states.