I&B ministry asks states to ensure ‘operational continuity’ of print, electronic media

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting urged all states and union territories to ensure “operational continuity” of print and electronic media in view of coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories on March 23, the ministry said robust and essential information dissemination networks like TV channels, news agencies “are of utmost importance to ensure timely and authentic information dissemination.”
Noting that proper functioning of these networks is required not only to create awareness among people but also keep the nation updated of the latest status, the letter said false and fake news need to be avoided. “Good practices need to be promoted and these networks play a pivotal role in ensuring the same,” it said.
The letter urged the state governments and union territory administrations to facilitate operational convenience of the services. The services include TV channels, news agencies, teleport operators, Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG), Direct to Home (DTH) and Highend-in-the Sky (HITS), Multi System Operators (MSOS), cable operators, Frequency Modulation (FM) radio and Community Radio Stations (CRSS).
The letter urged that in case any restrictions are being contemplated to be imposed for containment of the virus, all operators of such facilities/intermediaries in the chain be permitted to remain operational. “The facilities should be permitted to be manned by the staff of the service providers and the movement of the accredited staff of services providers be permitted,” it said.
It also said the movement of vehicles carrying media persons, DSNGs and others including provisioning of fuel, where-ever required may kindly be facilitated; and availability of uninterrupted electric supply and other logistics as requested by such facilities be provided. “The concerned service providers are being advised to coordinate with the local authorities in case any problem is faced by them in providing uninterrupted services,” the letter said.
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium Mini on the MCX, that is, Alumini, has been trading in a sideways ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...