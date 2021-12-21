I&B Ministry orders blocking of 20 YouTube channels, two websites for anti-India propaganda

Scaling the population peak in India
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has ordered blocking of 20 channels on YouTube as well as two websites for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news. In two separate orders, the ministry directed YouTube to block these 20 channels on its platform as well as requested the Department of Telecom to direct internet service providers to block the two news portals.
The ministry said its action was in line with the emergency powers that it has under the Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
The decision was taken in close coordination with the intelligence agencies, it said. “The channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan and spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects related to India. The channels were used to post divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics like Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc,” said a statement from the ministry.
The “modus operandi” of the anti-India disinformation campaign “involved The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG)” operating from Pakistan, having a network of YouTube channels, and some other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG, it said. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by “anchors of Pakistani news channels”, the statement added.
“These YouTube channels had also posted content on issues such as the farmers’ protest, protests related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and tried to incite minorities against the Government of India. It was also feared that these YouTube channels would be used to post content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five States,” the ministry added.
