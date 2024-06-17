Insolvency regulator IBBI has invited applications for the post of a Whole Time Member. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a statutory regulatory body established under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016.

The term of office of the Whole-Time Member would be five years or till he/she attains the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier, IBBI has said.

An applicant to this post should have shown capacity in dealing with problems relating to insolvency or bankruptcy and have special knowledge and experience in the field of law, finance, economics, accountancy or administration, it added.

IBC is a law that has created a consolidated framework that governs insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings for companies, partnerships and individuals.

Recently, IBBI had invited applications for the post of Executive Director (ED) on deputation basis from eligible officers currently working in government, RBI, banks, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, statutory bodies and academia.