IBBI releases ‘Handbook of Ethics’ for IPs

Insolvency regulator IBBI has come out with a “Handbook on Ethics” for Insolvency Professionals to stimulate the highest standards of ethics and professionalism.

This handbook has been prepared by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India in association with the British High Commission. It was released by Navrang Saini, Wholetime Member, IBBI in the presence of Natalie Toms, Chief Economist and Counsellor, British High Commission during a webinar organised on Friday.

Ready reckoner

It will serve as a ready reckoner and a tool to assist the IPs and other stakeholders in the insolvency ecosystem, for imbibing and practising an ethical code of conduct, an official release said.