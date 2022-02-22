hamburger

IDBI Capital invests in Aman Aviation

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 22, 2022
With this partnership, India will truly become a key part of the global defence supply chain in the coming times, says IDBI Capital Markets V-P

IDBI Capital has invested in Aman Aviation & Aerospace Solutions Pvt. Ltd.’s MRO business through its Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund. 

Aman Johri, Director at Aman Aviation said, “We carry a futuristic vision by engaging in niche technologies, improving skilled employment and making air travel a cost-effective reality for the common man. India has a wide scope in Advanced Defence Technologies and we’re aiming towards excellence.”

Amey Belorkar, Vice-President of IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, says “By stepping into aerospace MRO, we’re actively looking to tap into our Defence Offset Plans laid out towards favoring a self-reliant and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We are confident that with this partnership India will truly become a key part of the global defence supply chain in the coming times.”

Published on February 22, 2022
money and investing
investment bank

