IDBI Capital invests in Aman Aviation

IDBI Capital has invested in Aman Aviation & Aerospace Solutions Pvt. Ltd.’s MRO business through its Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund.

Aman Johri, Director at Aman Aviation said, “We carry a futuristic vision by engaging in niche technologies, improving skilled employment and making air travel a cost-effective reality for the common man. India has a wide scope in Advanced Defence Technologies and we’re aiming towards excellence.”

Amey Belorkar, Vice-President of IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, says “By stepping into aerospace MRO, we’re actively looking to tap into our Defence Offset Plans laid out towards favoring a self-reliant and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We are confident that with this partnership India will truly become a key part of the global defence supply chain in the coming times.”