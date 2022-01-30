IEEE Kerala honours Krishnadas Nair with KPP Nambiar award

The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Kerala section has honoured CG Krishnadas Nair with 2021 IEE KPP Nambiar award.

The award, instituted in memory of its founder chair and the doyen of electronic industry, Padma Bhushan KPP Nambiar, honours individuals or groups in the State for their significant contribution to the IEEE’s vision of advancing technology for humanity.

The 2021 award was bestowed on Krishnadas Nair, an Indian technocrat and metallurgical scientist, for his outstanding contributions in the serospace industry, including indigenisation of the sector, development of advanced aircraft and his extensive academic contributions.

Nair was the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and on his retirement, he served as the Managing Director of CIAL, Kochi. Presently, he is the chairperson of National Institute of Technology, Calicut.