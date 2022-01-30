hamburger

IEEE Kerala honours Krishnadas Nair with KPP Nambiar award

BL Kochi Bureau | Updated on: Jan 30, 2022
Recognises his outstanding contributions in the serospace industry

The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) Kerala section has honoured CG Krishnadas Nair with 2021 IEE KPP Nambiar award.

The award, instituted in memory of its founder chair and the doyen of electronic industry, Padma Bhushan KPP Nambiar, honours individuals or groups in the State for their significant contribution to the IEEE’s vision of advancing technology for humanity.

The 2021 award was bestowed on Krishnadas Nair, an Indian technocrat and metallurgical scientist, for his outstanding contributions in the serospace industry, including indigenisation of the sector, development of advanced aircraft and his extensive academic contributions.

Nair was the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and on his retirement, he served as the Managing Director of CIAL, Kochi. Presently, he is the chairperson of National Institute of Technology, Calicut.

Published on January 30, 2022
engineering
award and honour

