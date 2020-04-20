IEX: Discoms benefit from flexible 15-min trading blocks

Power trading platform The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has highlighted the flexibility offered by energy exchanges to ensure adequate power to meet fluctuating domestic demand.

The Covid-19 crisis has seen a 25 per cent dip in national peak power demand from 165 GW in pre-lockdown period to 125 GW during lockdown.

Management of such a largescale variation warrants greater flexibility to readjust generation, despatch and distribution to accommodate foreseeable and unplanned demand-supply disparity.

IEX’s 15-min trading blocks allow discoms to procure power during 96 different time blocks in a single day. For instance, on April 14, a southern distribution utility procured 345 MW during a time block and 1,800 MW in another.

“The lockdown has led to increased variation in power demand. A mismatch in demand-supply during any part of the day can disrupt availability of power,” Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director and CEO, IEX Ltd said in a statement.

“Flexibility of trading in blocks of 15 minutes helps the ecosystem stabilise demand - supply schedule using our advanced forecasting techniques on a real time basis in a most efficient, optimised way.” he added.