News

IEX: Discoms benefit from flexible 15-min trading blocks

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 20, 2020 Published on April 20, 2020

Power trading platform The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has highlighted the flexibility offered by energy exchanges to ensure adequate power to meet fluctuating domestic demand.

The Covid-19 crisis has seen a 25 per cent dip in national peak power demand from 165 GW in pre-lockdown period to 125 GW during lockdown.

Management of such a largescale variation warrants greater flexibility to readjust generation, despatch and distribution to accommodate foreseeable and unplanned demand-supply disparity.

IEX’s 15-min trading blocks allow discoms to procure power during 96 different time blocks in a single day. For instance, on April 14, a southern distribution utility procured 345 MW during a time block and 1,800 MW in another.

“The lockdown has led to increased variation in power demand. A mismatch in demand-supply during any part of the day can disrupt availability of power,” Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director and CEO, IEX Ltd said in a statement.

“Flexibility of trading in blocks of 15 minutes helps the ecosystem stabilise demand - supply schedule using our advanced forecasting techniques on a real time basis in a most efficient, optimised way.” he added.

Published on April 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Kerala to follow Centre’s guidelines on lockdown