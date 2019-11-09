News

If Gandhi murder case was retried today, Godse would have been a murderer and patriot: Tushar Gandhi

Mahatmas Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi reacted to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit, saying, “If the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case was retried by the supreme court today, the verdict would have been Nathuram Godse being a “murderer but also patriot.”

The Ayodhya title suit which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

 

In another tweets, he said, “Please all is not justice” and “Please all is politics.”

In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5 -acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

