IFCCI to hold meet for French firms on Oct 8

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) will organise a conference here on October 8, which is expected to be attended by over 100 top executives of French companies.

The conference is aimed at showcasing investment opportunities in Telangana.

French gourmet flavourings company Monin to invest ₹200 cr in Telangana

“The conference will project Telangana as an attractive investment destination. It will showcase the advantages of doing business in Telangana, to the Indo-French business community,” an IFCCI statement said.

Fourth edition

The delegation will commence the day with site visits to French companies such as Safran Aircraft Engines, Safran Electrical & Power and Mane India, which are already operating in the State.

TS-iPASS has helped attract over ₹2.2 lakh cr investments, says Telangana Industries Minister

The conference will be attended by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, K T Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT, Industries, Govt of Telangana), and Sumeet Anand, President of IFCCI.

This is the fourth edition of the Indo-French Investment Conclave. The earlier editions were held in Nagpur (2018), Goa (2019), and Tamil Nadu (2021).

France is the ninth largest foreign investor in the country, with over 1,000 French establishments employing 3.50 lakh employees.