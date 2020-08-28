IFIN case: Delhi HC adjourns hearing to Sept 25

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned hearing on the matter of NFRA orders on Deloitte partners in IFIN case to September 25.

The implementation of the NFRA orders will continue to be on hold till the Delhi High Court hears the writ petitions filed by former Deloitte India CEO Udayan Sen and other two Deloitte Haskins & Sells (DHS) partners.

Meanwhile, the three DHS partners including Sen, who has now retired from Deloitte, are in the process of filing their appeals against National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) orders in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), sources said.

It may be recalled that the Delhi High Court judge hearing the matter had on August 18 allowed the three DHS partners to go ahead with the process of filing appeals against their respective NFRA orders at the appropriate forum.