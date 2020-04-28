IGX aims at post-lockdown launch

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) is aiming to become the country’s first natural gas trading platform. In a video conference organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and IGX, company officials said that they are ready to launch the trading platform next month.

The exchange would have been operational in March itself but the launch was held back because of the Covid-19 lockdown, an IGX official told energy sector stakeholders who participated in the remote meeting.

The enrolment membership has already started and 35 participants have registered as members/clients.