IICT’s role in developing Covaxin of Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad | Updated on February 26, 2021 Published on February 26, 2021

Our Bureau Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) – CSIR has played a key role in developing Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Hyderabad-based IICT helped in the synthesis of Agonist molecules for use in Covaxin. It was approached by Bharat Biotech to develop the synthetic route for the agonist molecule with indigenous chemicals at an affordable price and with highest purity. This agonist molecule has aided in scaling up the production of the adjuvant, IICT said.

“The process technology developed by CSIR-IICT for the agonist molecule is playing an important role in the production of adjuvant for Covaxin,” said Shekhar Mande, DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR.

