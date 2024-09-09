IndusInd International Holdings, the successful resolution applicant of Reliance Capital (RCap), plans to raise ₹3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures.
The proceeds will be used to part fund the acquisition of RCap, while the other leg of the transaction to complete the process for ₹4,300 crore is parallelly underway which will be subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and completion of formalities by the administrator.
The NCD with a duration of 3.5 years is expected to open for subscription early next week, said sources.
IIHL has already brought its equity component of ₹2,750 crore for the transaction, which has been deposited in a designated account of the Committee of Creditors, under the supervision of NCLT.
