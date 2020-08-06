IIIT-H incubator calls entries for DeepTech, MedTech accelerator

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H) has called for entries for the 11th Cohort of its DeepTech and fifth Cohort of MedTech Accelerators.

The six-month DeepTech accelerator programme is targetted at early stage start-ups to help them develop products with joint effort, said CV Jawahar, Dean (Research and Development), IIIT-Hyderabad and Chief Executive Officer of IIIT Foundation .

Besides providing strategy and market mentoring help, the shortlisted start-ups will get a funding of up to ₹40 lakh.

The AVISHKAR and OJAS accelerator will focus on areas such as machine learning, image processing, robotics, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, natural language process other sub domains of artificial intelligence.

The OJAS MedTechan accelerator is focussed on start-ups in life sciences, biotechnology, diagnostics and point of care devices for healthcare. MedTech start-ups will get access to a Medtech Consortium which includes clinicians, hospitals, pharma, biotech and manufacturing companies.

Using CIE@IIITH resources can translate into substantial benefits while scaling, and rapid internationalisation of these ventures, Jawahar said.

The last date for submitting applications is 15 August.

The 12-year-old incubator CIE@IIITH has so far supported about 250 start-ups and has seed-funded 19 start-ups, 80 per cent of which are cash positive.